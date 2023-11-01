Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: Railway reform board ARF announced on October 30 that it had selected Pesa Bydgoszcz to supply 62 electric multiple-units for use on regional services.

A contract worth between 3·2bn and 4·2bn lei is to be signed following the standstill period when losing bidder Alstom can appeal. It will include 15 years of maintenance, with an option for a further 15 years.

The EMUs will be made available for use by the current and future operators of subsided services.

The EMUs are to be ordered in three batches, starting with 20 for the București – Ploiești – Adjud, Iași – Pașcani – Suceava and Bacău – Pașcani routes. The second batch would include 23 units for the Brașov – Gheorgheni, Arad – Timișoara – Caransebeș and Huedin – Cluj – Bistrița routes, and the final 19 EMUs would be used on București – Ploiești – Brașov, București – Roșiori, București Nord – București Obor/Fundulea and Constanța – Fetești services.

The order is being funded by the European Union’s 2021-27 Transport Programme with cofunding from the Romanian government.