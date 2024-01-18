Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: Railway reform authority ARF has named Alstom preferred bidder for a contract to supply 16 four-axle electric locomotives.

The announcement was made on January 16, with formal award of the contract subject to a 10-day standstill period. The order worth 767·5m lei+VAT, including 20 years of maintenance, is to be financed from the state budget and the National Recovery & Resilience Plan.

The locomotives would be used by CFR Călători on passenger trains on four routes to be operated under three public service contracts:

Dej – Brașov – București – Constanța;

Timișoara – Arad – Brașov – București – Constanța;

Timișoara – Cluj-Napoca – Iași;

Iași/Suceava – București – Constanța.

Tender requirements included ETCS, a maximum speed of between 160 and 200 km/h and the ability to haul trains of up to 16 coaches.