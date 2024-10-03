Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Fortescue Zero and rolling stock supplier Downer have announced plans to develop what they promise will be the world’s most energy-efficient battery electric locomotive.

The partnership announced at InnoTrans in Berlin on September 25 is intended to develop what the companies call ‘an innovative zero emissions’ locomotive for heavy haul applications, combining the Fortescue group’s experience of operating mining railways with Downer’s production capability.

Fortescue and Downer say the proposed design could form the basis for other applications in the freight and passenger markets, and could mark the start of ‘a potential long-term relationship between the two organisations’.

Fortescue Energy CEO Mark Hutchinson said ‘the agreement with Downer marks a significant step in the decarbonisation of heavy industry. We strongly believe that developing and enhancing green technology is key to addressing climate change. We look forward to working with Downer to develop and deploy some of the world’s most energy efficient battery-electric locomotives.’

Downer CEO Peter Tompkins added that ‘as Australia’s leading provider of rail and transit systems, I couldn’t be prouder that Downer will now be a world leader in helping rail eliminate emissions. With 150 years of rail experience including the ability to design, manufacture and maintain rolling stock, as well as through-life-support, Downer is excited about our role in a zero emissions future.

‘This collaboration highlights the strengths and capabilities we have in Australia, with two leading Australian companies coming together to tackle a global issue.’

In early 2022, the Fortescue mining business acquired Williams Advanced Engineering, a spin-off from the Williams motor racing group. This has since been rebranded Fortescue Zero. In March of that year, Fortescue announced plans for an Infinity Train, which is intended to capture regenerated energy from loaded downhill runs and store it to power the returning empty trip. A spokesperson for Downer confirmed that its partnership with Fortescue marked the next step in the Infinity Train programme.