Show Fullscreen

SAUDI ARABIA: Alstom and Saudi Arabia Railways are to demonstrate the operation of a Coradia iLint hydrogen multiple-unit in Riyadh.

Alstom said ’this ground-breaking demonstration marks the first-ever introduction of a hydrogen-powered train in the Middle East and Africa’.

The iLint will operate over a distance of 10 to 20 km on SAR’s East Line during October.

The demonstration builds on a memorandum of understanding covering the development or adaptation of hydrogen technology which was signed by SAR and Alstom at InnoTrans 2022.

‘This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to sustainable transportation and our dedication to driving innovation in the railway industry’, said Mohamed Khalil, Managing Director of Alstom in Saudi Arabia, when the demonstration was announced on October 9.

‘Hydrogen trains hold immense potential in reducing carbon emissions and providing a viable alternative to diesel trains for non-electrified lines. This is a major stepping stone in co-developing hydrogen-powered train systems for operations suitable for and meeting the increasing capacity need of the Kingdom and SAR networks.’