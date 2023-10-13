Show Fullscreen

USA: Stadler has been awarded what it calls a ‘transformative’ contract to supply hydrogen fuel cell multiple-units to California.

The contract signed with the California State Transportation Agency and California Department of Transportation on October 12 includes a $80m firm order for four trains, with options for up to 25 more.

The first four are expected to primarily operate between Merced and Sacramento on expanded San Joaquin and Altamont Corridor Express services, connecting in the future with high speed rail services between Merced and Bakersfield.

They will also be demonstrated on corridors throughout California, with the options for more trains enabling future state-wide deployment.

The purchase is being funded through California’s multi-year zero-emission vehicle funding package, which includes $407m for CalSTA to demonstrate, purchase or lease cleaner rail and bus equipment.

‘California is once again leading the country in delivering innovative clean transportation options that benefit people and the planet’, said state Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. ‘These state-of-the-art hydrogen trainsets will demonstrate the capability of an emerging technology and will complement our future electrified high speed rail line for an expanded clean rail network.’

Prototype tested

The order builds on a memorandum of understanding signed at InnoTrans 2022, where Stadler unveiled a prototype Flirt H2 fuel cell multiple-unit developed for San Bernardino County Transportation Authority’s Arrow service.

CalSTA and Caltrans decided to place the order for further vehicles after the prototype successfully underwent extensive trials in Switzerland and the USA.

These will be a development of the SBCTA unit, with the number of passenger cars increased from two to four per train.

‘Stadler’s goal is to help make travel in North America environmentally-friendly through the vehicles and services we provide’, said Ansgar Brockmeyer, Stadler Group EVP Marketing & Sales. ‘Only very few rail lines in the US are electrified, which is why solutions like the Flirt H2 are so important here.’