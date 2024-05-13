Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Stadler is delivering new rolling stock as part of the final stage of a programme to increase capacity and accessibility on Bergbahn Lauterbrunnen-Mürren’s metre-gauge railway.

Jungfraubahnen company BLM operates a cable car from Lauterbrunnen to Grütschalp, where passengers change to a 4 km adhesion railway running to Mürren via Winteregg. Freight is also carried.

Show Fullscreen

The first of three new two-car EMUs arrived in November 2023 for what Stadler described as ‘extremely challenging’ winter testing at 1 600 m above sea level. The second was delivered on May 13, and the third will follow shortly.

Stadler said delivery is running behind schedule because several of its suppliers are struggling with supply bottlenecks as a result of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, as well as limited track capacity at testing and stabling facilities.

Show Fullscreen

From July the new EMUs will run in mixed operation with the existing BDe4/4 railcars from 1966-67.

‘The new multiple-units not only offer maximum comfort with spacious panoramic windows and comfortable seats, but also a modern passenger information system’, said CEO of Stadler Bussnang Dennis Laubbacher.

Show Fullscreen

The introduction of the EMUs will complete a project lasting more than four years and costing SFr63m for the total renovation of the railway. This will increase the maximum speed from 30 to 50 km/h, reducing journey times and enabling more frequent services. The stations have also been modernised to meet federal accessibility rules.

‘We are delighted that we can offer locals and guests even more comfort and quality on this important and unique panoramic connection to the car-free village of Mürren’, said Jungfraubahnen director Urs Kessler.