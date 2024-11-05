Show Fullscreen

LITHUANIA: National passenger operator LTG Link has unveiled the future appearance of the Flirt multiple-units to be supplied by Stadler, saying they are intended to be bright, bold and recognisable.

The contract awarded in June 2023 covers nine electric multiple-units for inter-city services, plus six battery-electric units which will replace diesel trains on non-electrified lines. There are options for more of each type.

Show Fullscreen

‘We will start testing the new trains next year, passengers will be able to try them in 2026’, said LTG Group CEO Egidijus Lazauskas. He said the new trains represented a ‘huge renewal’ of the LTG Group, and would support more sustainable and comfortable passenger travel.

The five-car inter-city units will be 93 m long with five doors per side and 200 seats, including 16 in first class. They will have a working area for business travellers and space for 14 to 30 bicycles according to seasonal demand and route.

The battery-electric multiple-units will have three passenger cars and a traction module, giving an overall length of 65 m. They will have three doors per side, 128 seats and space for six to 30 bicycles.

All will have step-free interiors, and the seats for people with reduced mobility will be part of the main passenger area rather than separate from other passengers.