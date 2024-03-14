Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca has taken delivery of the first of five electric multiple-units being supplied by CAF.

Testing is now underway with entry into services on SFM’s metre-gauge routes from Palma de Mallorca planned for June, by which time the remaining four EMUs are expected to have arrived on the island.

The 1·5 kV DC EMU is based on a design that CAF has previously supplied to Euskotren. The aluminium bodyshell makes the four-car EMU lighter than SFM’s earlier CAF-built Class 8100 EMUs, despite the latest unit being 4 m longer to provide greater passenger and bicycle capacity.

Each car has three doors per side, compared to two on the older trains.

The CCTV is connected to screens in SFM’s traffic control centre which can access real-time footage.

The €54·6m contract awarded in early 2022 includes two years of maintenance and was 90% co-financed from the REACT-EU coronavirus recovery fund.