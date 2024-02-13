Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Infrastructure manager PKP PLK has awarded Infra Centrum Doradztwa contracts to produce documentation for the construction of a proposed Lublin – Łęczna – Bogdanka line and modernisation of the Chełm – Włodawa route.

The proposed 25 km single track electrified would run from the regional capital Lublin to Łęczna and the Bogdanka coal mine, with 12 stations. The cost of construction is estimated at 736m złoty. The journey time from Łęczna to Lublin would be around 40 min.

The 500m złoty modernization of the 45·5 km Chełm – Włodawa line would include the construction of 10 km of single-track non-electrified connecting line on a new alignment from Okuninka Białe to Włodawa. Nine stations would be refurbished.

The projects are to be funded under the Kolej Plus programme.