Show Fullscreen

NETHERLANDS: No bids were received in response to a call for tenders to supply hydrogen trains for use by Arriva on regional lines in the northern provinces of Groningen and Friesland.

An Alstom Coradia iLint hydrogen fuel-cell multiple-unit was tested on the Groningen – Leeuwarden route in 2020.

The province of Groningen then earmarked €60m for the purchase of hydrogen trains, including a €15m contribution from the Ministry of Infrastructure which has not yet been finalised. Four trainsets were sought, with an option for two more. The lease of existing hydrogen trains is now being considered.