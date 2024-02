Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Foggia local train operator Ferrovie del Gargano has taken delivery of the first of four three-car Pop electric multiple-units.

The 3 kV DC Alstom Coradia Stream ETR103 EMUs are to be used on Foggia – San Severo – Rodi – Peschici Calenella and Foggia – Lucera services, replacing ALe080 EMUs delivered by Stanga and TIBB in 1981.

Ferrovie del Gargano also operates Stadler Flirt EMUs delivered between 2008 and 2013.