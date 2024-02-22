Show Fullscreen

SLOVAKIA: National operator ZSSK has put the first of its Stadler Kiss double-deck electric multiple-units into passenger service.

‘Today is an important milestone’, State Secretary at the Ministry of Transport Denisa Žiláková said at the launch at Nové Zámky station on February 15. ’For the first time, we are deploying trainsets with such a large capacity. I believe that thanks to the efforts of the entire transport department and thanks to the funds of the European Union, we will be able to move towards modern and reliable railway transport worthy of the 21st century.’

In August 2021 Stadler was selected to supply four six-car double-deck units within 28 months. The contract was signed in December of that year, supported by more than €75m of European Union funding.

Each EMU has 611 seats, including 30 in first class, with a step-free entrance area and four toilets including one for passengers with reduced mobility. There are multifunctional areas for wheelchair users, bicycles, prams and luggage, and the trainsets have air-conditioning, a passenger information system, wi-fi, CCTV, an energy meter and a passenger counting system.

The EMUs are to be used on the Bratislava – Trenčín and Bratislava – Nové Zámky routes. The Bratislava – Nové Zámky line is currently being modernised and converted from 3 kV DC to 25kV 50 Hz electrification.