Show Fullscreen

HUNGARY: Thales has completed equipping the 110 km Sopron – Szombathely – Szentgotthárd line with ETCS Level 2, the supplier announced on May 30.

The single-track electrified line is maintained and operated by Austro-Hungarian cross-border railway group GySEV.

Thales says its equipment is capable of automatically importing information such as location or duration of engineering works from an existing infrastructure capacity planning tool into the ETCS user interface, and suggesting temporary speed restrictions to the dispatcher.

‘Between 2005 and 2010, Thales installed 10 electronic interlockings between Sopron and Szentgotthárd, laying an important foundation for the trusted and co-operative relationship between Thales and GySEV’, said György Mikics, Managing Director of Transport at Thales in Hungary. ‘GySEV was the first Hungarian rail operator to receive the final certificate from the state authorities to operate ETCS Level 2, paving the way for future modern rail operations, with a specific focus on quality for passengers.’