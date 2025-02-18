Show Fullscreen

SOUTH KOREA: Woojin Industrial Systems has started the production of 108 cars of a newly designed electric multiple-unit for use by Korea Railroad Corp, the national operator announced on January 22.

The new vehicles are scheduled to be introduced gradually from July 2027. They are to replace older vehicles on metro Line 1 in the Seoul area, which is jointly operated by Seoul Metro and Korail, as well as on the Suin-Bundang Line suburban railway in the capital. This opened in 2020 with the merger of the Suin and Bundang lines.

In the south of the country, they are also due to be deployed on the Busan – Ulsan suburban rail service to serve a planned extension. A 9·7 km line between Taehwagang and Bukulsan stations in Ulsan is currently being upgraded to support the launch of a dense suburban rail operation.

The EMUs are to be equipped with permanent magnet synchronous motors, which Korail says are quieter than conventional induction motors and have energy consumption 30% lower than legacy components.

The trains are also to feature a driver advisory system, helping to set an optimal speed to save energy and improve timekeeping.

They will also feature a thicker floor structure and improved shock absorption around the bogies to reduce noise and vibration and improve ride quality.

Digital route maps and information displays and emergency and fire alarms are also to be installed.