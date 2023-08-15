Show Fullscreen

UK: The first of Southeastern’s 29 six-car Class 395 electric multiple-units has returned to service following an interior refresh.

Unit 395 012 entered the operator’s Ashford depot on June 12 and re-emerged on August 14.

The £27m programme, which is being carried out in partnership with manufacturer Hitachi Rail and leasing company Eversholt Rail, will see each train receive a full interior refresh, including new carpets and seats, an updated live passenger information system including media screens from 2024, USB at-seat charging, upgraded CCTV and LED lighting.

Energy meters are also being fitted, along with Hitachi infrastructure monitoring equipment including roof-mounted high-definition cameras for live monitoring of pantographs and overhead lines.

‘We’re going to make the experience for our passengers even better’, said Southeastern’s Engineering Director Mark Johnson. ’Carpets, seats and sides have all been stripped down, repainted or replaced, with a whole new look and feel, improving the accessibility of the train at the same time for all of our customers.’