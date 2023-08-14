Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport ticketing and payment company Unicard has added contactless EMV payment to its portfolio with the acquisition of smart ticketing business Ecebs from Visa.

Unicard has also signed an agreement to use Visa’s Cybersource global payments platform. This gives Unicard an opportunity to offer services internationally, although its immediate focus is on expansion in the UK.

Unicard’s technology is now used by more than 70 UK transport organisations, including Transport for West Midlands, Transport Scotland, Merseytravel and Solent Transport, and it provides a central back office for the Rail Delivery Group. The acquisition announced on August 10 adds Transport for Wales as a client, and, in what Unicard says is a significant move, Transport for London.

‘Acquiring Ecebs has strengthened Unicard’s position in the smart travel market, and significantly extends our capabilities and footprint’, said CEO Sean Dickinson.

‘Unicard has a strong heritage in the industry, but it’s important for us to retain Ecebs’ expert knowledge and market insight to continue providing high quality products and services to all our customers and their passengers.’

Ecebs General Manager Russell Mccullagh said ‘Unicard is a well-respected business with shared interests and a similar culture. We’re confident that both companies’ customers can expect to see continuous innovation and the ongoing delivery of high-quality services, offering real flexibility and a superior experience for the travelling public.’