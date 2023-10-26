Show Fullscreen

PHILIPPINES: An initial cohort of 74 young trainees from contractor San Miguel Corp have graduated from their mandatory training course at the Philippine Railways Institute.

They will now go to work on the MRT-7 metro line now under construction in the northeastern suburbs of Manila.

In a related initiative, SMC has also sent 40 trainees to Seoul to spend a summer placement at South Korean national operator Korail, which is acting as SMC’s technical partner for the metro scheme.

‘The MRT-7 project is not just about infrastructure, it’s also about people. And your duty is not just to operate a mass transit system, but to serve Filipinos daily’, SMC President & CEO Ramon Ang told local media. ‘That is why your training is among our top priorities.’

‘As these graduates embark in the next chapter of their rail career, they should stay focused on the sector’s goal of upgrading our railway standards through human resource competency development’, added Paul Yebra, Undersecretary at the Department of Transportation & Communications.