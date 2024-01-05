Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Alstom has established a €40m ‘Digital Experience Centre’ at its Signalling lab in Bengaluru to facilitate learning, adaptation, experimentation, simulation and validation of hardware and software for main line, urban, freight and mining applications in India and elsewhere.

Alstom’s signalling lab infrastructure in India now addresses more than 40% of its worldwide R&D needs.

‘The rail network in India, both urban and main line, is becoming highly modernised and complex, this makes its more important than ever to develop advanced signalling solutions to drive safety, efficiency, and improved passenger experience’, said Managing Director of Alstom India Olivier Loison on December 20.

‘In addition to our excellent manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we are proud to be now leading the charter of rail technology innovation with the launch of this centre in India.’