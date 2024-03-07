Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Train ticket retailing technology company Benerail has launched an Open Sales & Distribution Model API sandbox as an experimental ‘playground’ for companies to share ideas and collaborate.

The OSDM was developed jointly by UIC, train operators and ticket vendors to provide a European industry standard for the distribution of prices and reservations between operators and third parties.

The API aims to lower the costs of integrating different systems, making it easier for distributors and vendors to expand their scope while simplifying the booking process.

‘As a strong advocate for the OSDM API standard, Benerail actively participates in the future of rail ticket sales’, said Benerail director Mark Mallants on February 29. ‘One way we participate is by launching the osdsm_api sandbox. With the sandbox, we aim to provide everyone with a learning tool, enabling you to familiarise yourselves with the OSDM API.’

Benerail works with operators including Belgium’s SNCB, the Netherlands’ NS, Luxembourg’s CFL and Denmark’s DSB, as well as B2B partners with a focus on international and long-distance rail tickets.