SWEDEN: The Samtrafiken collaboration of transport operators has a launched a neutral ticketing communications platform based on the Open Sales & Distribution Model-Online standard with the aim of streamlining ticket sales and enhancing cross-selling opportunities.

The National Distribution System was developed with Estonian transport inventory and booking technology company Turnit. It will process ticket sales worth more than SKr2bn/year, distributing the products of more than 50 different rail and bus operators and transport authorities including SJ, Vy Group, Arlanda Express, SL, Västtrafik, Skanetrafiken, Mälardalstrafiken, Inlandsbanan and MTRX.

‘With numerous operators simultaneously implementing new systems, the new OSDM-online standard being finalised during the project, and a tight timeline, we knew that there were many unknowns that could have potentially derailed our progress’, said Turnit CEO Ülo Säre when the system went live on March 5.

’However, through close collaboration with our partners in the OSDM working group, outstanding leadership from Samtrafiken and remaining agile in our development plan as needed, we were able to successfully navigate the project’s complexities and achieve the objectives agreed.’