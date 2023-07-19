Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Infrastructure manager ADIF has awarded Deloitte a contract to develop a scale of access charges which will apply to RENFE, Iryo and Ouigo in 2024 and 2025.

Responsibility for access charges was transferred from the state budget to ADIF in December 2022, and they can now be modified to take into account factors such as the wider economy and changes to travel patterns and demand.

Access charges are frozen for 2023, although competition regulator CNMC has recommended that they should now be modified to reflect the substantial post-pandemic increases in passenger traffic and revenue.

Deloitte beat Sener Ingeniería, Steer and PwC to win the €226 270 contract, which came in below ADIF’s budget.