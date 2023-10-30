Show Fullscreen

NORTH AMERICA: CEVA Logistics is organising the rail transport of Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 equipment between three North American Grand Prix races as part of plans to reduce the sport’s carbon emissions.

CEVA has been managing Scuderia Ferrari’s logistics since 2022, and says the movement of the six separate 41 tonne equipment kits more than 200 000 km between the 23 Grand Prix venues has transitioned away from air freight to a combination of sea and road.

Rail is being used for the 2023 season, with the kit packed in six 53 ft (16 m) containers to travel from Montréal to Austin and then Las Vegas.

CEVA calculated that using rail would reduce carbon emissions by 90% compared to the equivalent journey by air and 32% compared to road.

Show Fullscreen

CEVA’s project team is working closely with rail companies to synchronise transport with the Formula 1 race calendar. Road transport is needed for the final legs, requiring careful management and specialised handling, co-ordination and proactive contingency planning to ensure smooth transfers.