Show Fullscreen

USA: Norfolk Southern has released its inaugural Climate Transition Plan, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity by 42% by 2034.

Plans include the use of innovative technologies and operating practices to improve locomotive fuel consumption, which accounts for over 90% of the company’s scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. Increased consumption of low carbon fuels and renewable energy usage are also envisaged.

The plan identifies three significant key performance indicators:

a fuel efficiency improvement target of 13% by 2027;

a renewable energy usage target of 30% by 2030;

biofuel consumption of 20% by 2034.

‘Reducing the environmental impact of our operations is driven by our commitment to a cleaner and better planet for our employees, our customers, and our communities for generations to come’, said Chief Sustainability Officer Josh Raglin on January 4. ‘We recognise the significant role of greenhouse gas emissions in global climate change, and we are determined to do our part in mitigating these emissions.’