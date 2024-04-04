Show Fullscreen

BELGIUM: Lineas has unveiled a FAME locomotive, powered by fatty acid methyl ester biofuel produced from non-food raw materials such as used cooking oil.

Lineas said this offers a readily available alternative to diesel, and has been used in marine engines but not yet in locomotives.

The operator said it offers emission reductions of up to 84% compared to conventional diesel, as long as it meets strict criteria for production from waste. This is aligned with its plans to use biofuels to reduce its Scope 1 emissions by 42% by 2030, in line with validated Science Based Targets.

Testing to validate the loco’s performance and reliability in collaboration with food products company Cargill is expected to last until June, when it will enter service on non-electrified lines, such as those in Belgian ports.

Lineas said there is an ‘urgent need’ for stakeholders to co-operate to develop refuelling infrastructure to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation fuels.

‘We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint while ensuring the efficiency and reliability of our services’, said Executive Chairman Bernard Gustin on March 28.

Krzysztof Szmidt, EMEA Regional Transportation & Global Water Mode Lead at Cargill, said ‘the trial has been a success so far, opening the door to greater decarbonisation efforts across Belgium and beyond.’