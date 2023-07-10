Show Fullscreen

German operator Heavy haul Power International is to lease 110 new Greenbrier 49 m3 capacity Faccns wagons from Ermewa for use on construction materials traffic. The first are to be delivered during July and the remainder by the end of the year.

Martinus Rail has been awarded a A$403.5m contract to design and construct enhancement works to enable double-stacked freight trains to operate on the Stockinbingal to Parkes (S2P) and Albury to Illabo (A2I) sections of Australia’s Inland Rail route.

Polish operator PCC Intermodal has taken delivery of the last of four Alstom Traxx MS3 electric locomotives ordered in a 2021 contract which includes staff training and full maintenance services.

On July 6 European Loc Pool announced that it had leased an additional six-axle EuroDual electro-diesel locomotive to German operator Havelländische Eisenbahn under a full-service agreement. ELP signed a framework agreement with Stadler for 100 of the locos in 2018, and 85 have now been leased under long-term full-service deals with more than 30 operators in six countries.

In response to plans by various infrastructure managers to increase cancellation, stabling and other fees as well as quality penalties, the European Rail Freight Association says charges must be proportional, fair and not undermine rail’s potential for growth. ERFA says any sharp increases which do not take into consideration market needs risk making rail freight less flexible, and may lead to a situation where operators only book capacity in the short-term, making it more difficult for infrastructure managers to plan engineering works.

TMH Bryansk has delivered a TEM23 diesel locomotive to Russian Railways’ Bryansk II depot for three months of operational trials supervised by the manufacturer, operator, TMH Engineering and LocoTech. In May the first TEM23 was delivered to Severstal for trials at the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant and a third loco is currently being assembled. TMH envisages that the 100 km/h Bo-Bo design powered by two 368 kW engines could replace older six-axle shunting locos.

A short tunnel has been broken through as part of the construction of a rail link in the Israeli port of Haifa.

ISB Global Services is to provide American Short Line & Regional Railroad Association members with discounts on its suite of employment background screening products including employment history verification, education and professional credential verification, domestic terrorism watchlist searches and motor vehicle records search. ISB can also provide cargo loss and supply chain security tools and mobile identity verification.

DB Cargo, Voestalpine and Logistik Service have signed a further two-year agreement for the transport of more than 1 million tonnes/year of steel and scrap from the Voestalpine site in Linz, combining ‘the speed of block trains with the flexibility of the single wagonload network’. This will include the use of prototype TransANT lightweight wagons offering a 15% increase in capacity.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has published its 2022 Sustainability Data Report developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board — Rail Transportation Framework.