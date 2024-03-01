Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: The first 3 km of track has been laid near Rondonópolis in Mato Grosso state on the 743 km Senador Vicente Emilio Vuolo Railway that will eventually link the south of the state with the capital Cuiabá, Nova Mutum and Lucas do Rio Verde.

Being built by rail and logistics operator Rumo Logística as an extension to its Malha Norte network, the Y-shaped line is expected to reach Lucas do Rio Verde in 2028. Rumo was awarded a licence to build the first stage on June 14 2022, and a start of work ceremony was held in Rondonópolis in November that year.

The first section of the line to be completed includes a major viaduct; it will be used to transport materials to the construction sites. Work is now in progress on the next stage of the route ― by the end of November 2023 earthworks were in hand or had been completed over the first 35 km.

‘These first tracks symbolise a new chapter in the history of national infrastructure’, said Rumo’s Executive Manager for Rail Projects Harley Silva. ‘The Senador Vicente Emilio Vuolo Railway was born with the intention of impacting the national economy by building one of the most efficient logistics modes for the state.’ Noting that Mato Grosso had ‘thriving industry and commerce and services sectors’, he anticipated that they would ‘greatly benefit from the possibilities of rail transport’.

The project is expected to generate 105 000 direct jobs within the state, with many more created indirectly.