BRAZIL: Freight operator Rumo has taken delivery of two Progress Rail EMD GT38H battery-diesel hybrid locomotives, which will store energy generated during dynamic braking rather than dissipate it as heat.

Rumo expects the locos to use up to 45% less fuel and to be produce lower emissions than the diesels currently in operation, thanks to both the modern CAT 3512 engine and the batteries.

Other features include remote monitoring to help anticipate failures

Six months of testing is planned on the 1 600 mm gauge line between Guarapuava and Desvio Ribas. The route has been selected for its the gradients and curves, which require the use of locos with a compact design. The two hybrid locos will haul the same payload as trains previously pulled by six locomotives, with higher overall velocity.

‘We will be able to evaluate the performance of the unit, considering the characteristics of the track’, said Marcus Jorge, Director of Maintenance at Rumo, on October 6. ‘This is an important step in analysing the feasibility of expanding the use of hybrid locomotives in our fleet.’

Rumo operates a 14 000 km rail network and has a fleet of 1 400 locomotives and 35 000 wagons.

Jorge said ‘we are optimistic about this project with Progress Rail and the technological advances this locomotive represents in relation to reducing emissions and improving safety.

‘In addition, these locomotives represent a step forward for new technology to be developed, with a focus on broad-gauge and higher-density operations as we have in Malha Norte, the main rail corridor in the country between Rondonópolis and Porto de Santos.’

Colin Kerelchuk, Senior Vice-President for Progress Rail, said ‘as a division of Caterpillar we are deeply involved in the energy transition, with our investments in technology — from hydrogen and battery, to electric, to these hybrid locomotives — being jointly developed with our parent company.’