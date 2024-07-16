Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: Moskva’s first driverless tram is to begin carrying passengers in September, the city’s Department of Transport has announced.

On July 15 operator Moskva Metro reported that the tram was currently on test without passengers on Route 10, adding that it had already covered 400 km without any accidents or malfunctions.

The tram uses lidar sensors to create a 3D map of its surroundings for navigation and identifying objects. The operator said it had demonstrated a perfect record of rule compliance, and had identified and prevented more than 20 potential accidents.

‘This development, unique to Europe, belongs to the Moskva government’, said Deputy Mayor for Transport Maksim Liksutov. ‘Thanks to its digital map of the city, the new transport system can see and react to traffic lights in advance. Starting in September 2024, the driverless tram will fully manage the movement process, with a driver onboard as a safety backup. We will invite passengers to participate in the test runs.’

Earlier this year Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced his ambition to deploy smart technologies that would make public transport the preferred option for mobility within the capital. Plans include the introduction of driverless trams in 2024-26, driverless metro trains by around 2030 and the ‘dynamic optimisation’ of services to minimise waiting times.