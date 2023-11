Show Fullscreen

BULGARIA: National railway BDZ now offers bicycle and ski vans on the 760 mm line between Septemvri and Dobrinishte.

Two vans are available on weekends from November 4.

Show Fullscreen

They have been converted from parcels vans, and are fitted with racks for bicycles and winter sports equipment.

Show Fullscreen

A coach adapted for passengers with reduced mobility is to be introduced on the scenic line next year.