GERMANY: Mittelsachsen transport authority VMS has awarded incumbent Freiberger Eisenbahn a new contact to continue to operate passenger services RB82 from Freiberg to Holzhau.

The contract with Transdev subsidiary FEG runs from June 2024 to December 2036 and will include efforts to increase tourist traffic on the 31 km, 12 station route through a scenic valley. Services are operated using Regio-Shuttle RS1 diesel railcars, with a journey time of 41 min.

‘With FEG, a proven and experienced partner has been awarded the contract’, said VMS Managing Director Mathias Korda on November 1. ’Together we will face the challenges of the coming years.’