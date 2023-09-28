Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: A free shuttle train has been launched to serve Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg site to the east of the capital.

Giga Berlin now has its own train shuttle, capable of moving 400 people per ride 🚆 pic.twitter.com/gmvy80GFFn — Tesla Europe (@teslaeurope) September 4, 2023

Service RB TES is operated by Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn using a pair of Bombardier Talent diesel multiple-units. It launched on September 4, replacing a bus shuttle, and is aimed at factory workers but also available to the public.

The service starts at Erkner station, the terminus of Berlin S-Bahn route S3 and on Berlin – Frankfurt/Oder regional route RE1, and runs to a new Fangschleuse Tesla Süd station on a branch serving the electric car and battery factory.

There are 28 trains to the factory on weekdays and 26 back, with a journey time of around 12 min.