Show Fullscreen

NETHERLANDS: Qbuzz has selected CAF to supply 10 three-car electric multiple-units for use on the MerwedeLinge line between Dordrecht and Geldermalsen which the subsidiary of Italy’s FS Group operates under a contract awarded by Zuid-Holland province.

Qbuzz has ordered new trains because the current Stadler GTW fleet is not equipped with ETCS, which is scheduled to be implemented on sections of the line by 2027.

The 160 km/h EMUs from CAF’s Civity family will be around 60 m long, with a capacity of 350 people and spaces for passengers with reduced mobility and areas for bicycles.

Delivery is scheduled from 2028, and the order announced on March 15 includes the supply of spare parts.