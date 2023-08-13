Show Fullscreen

USA: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and train operator Keolis Commuter Services have provided emergency responders with hands-on training ahead of the launch of South Coast Rail Phase 1 passenger services later this year.

This will extend Boston’s Middleborough Line commuter rail services to Taunton, New Bedford and Fall River, the only major cities within 80 km that do not have services to the state capital.

The training exercise led by K&J Safety & Security Consulting Services in Freetown on July 27 simulated a train colliding with a car on a level crossing, with a fire and injured passengers needing to be evacuated.

‘In a real-life situation, familiarity with the train configuration saves lives’, said MBTA General Manager & CEO Phillip Eng.

Other initiatives underway ahead of the start of services include the provision of track and level crossing safety classes, videos, brochures and presentations for local communities and stakeholders.