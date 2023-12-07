Show Fullscreen

UAE: The International Union of Railways’ Middle East Regional Competence Hub was officially launched at the University of Birmingham’s Dubai campus during the COP28 climate change conference.

UIC is establishing Regional Competence Hubs around the world to bridge the gap between academic and professional knowledge and focus on regional needs to create know-how and provide innovative products and services.

The hub in Dubai will focus on research and innovation to drive sustainable and smart growth in the Middle East.

Professor Clive Roberts, Director of the UK’s Birmingham Centre for Railway Research & Education, said ’BCRRE is Europe’s largest centre for railway research, education and innovation. With the UK Rail Research & Innovation Network and our range of industry partnerships, we are in a prime position to actively support the new UIC Middle East Regional Competence Hub due to the University’s presence in Dubai.’