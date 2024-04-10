Show Fullscreen

UAE: Facilities management company Emrill and rail recruitment and consultancy firm Clemtech have launched Emrill Rail, which aims to simplify working in the UAE by providing cost-effective technical resources and service delivery for all aspects of rolling stock and rail support activities.

Dubai-based Emrill Rail will support mechanical, electrical and plumbing works, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning servicing, general engineering and OEM-led activities. These include equipment installation, testing, commissioning, modification, overhaul, refurbishment and maintenance.

‘By combining rail expertise with trusted in-country services, our global and regional clients can access the local technical skills to support their short or long-term commitments, removing the logistical and economic challenges of deploying in the region, safe in the knowledge they are working with experts with proven track records’, said Clemtech Managing Director Andrew Clements on April 4.