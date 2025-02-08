Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Eurostar has worked with EuroPass and payment company PayXpert to launch a ‘mini-program’ enabling people to buy tickets through the WeChat messaging app which is popular with Chinese travellers.

This offers Chinese customers ‘a familiar and convenient’ way to buy tickets, said Tuesday-Ann Castle, Head of International development at Eurostar.

French company EuroPass specialises in digital strategies, mobile payment and e-commerce for the Chinese market. It collects payment from the customer and then pays Eurostar.

‘By combining our expertise in the Chinese market with PayXpert’s advanced payment technology, we are actively contributing to Eurostar’s development in this rapidly expanding segment’, said Stéphanie Bacelon, Director of Operations at EuroPass.