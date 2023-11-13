Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Stadler says it is now set up to help accelerate the roll-out of ETCS, after its AngelStar joint venture with MerMec completed the first retrofit of its Guardia equipment to another manufacturer’s locomotive without the involvement of the original supplier.

Two of DB Cargo’s Bombardier Transportation Class 185.2 locomotives have been fitted with Stadler’s Guardia Baseline 3.4.0 ETCS, and certification obtained which will speed up installation on more locos of the type.

Stadler said its ability to retrofit other manufacturers’ locos with ETCS would provide urgently needed capacity in the market, with 13 000 German locomotives and multiple units needing to be equipped in the coming years.

Stadler’s capabilities would ‘significantly facilitate ETCS roll-out for the entire industry in Germany’, DB’s Chief Technology Officer Hans Peter Lang said on November 9.

Manuel Ayala, Project Manager at Stadler Signalling, said it was ’not only of great importance for rail transport in Germany, but will also smooth the way for new opportunities in other market regions’.