UK: Transport for London has shortlisted three bidders for the next contact to operate Docklands Light Railway automated metro serves.

The shortlist announced on February 16 comprises:

KeolisAmey Docklands (Keolis/Amey JV);

Connecting Docklands (Go-Ahead Group/Atkins JV);

ComfortDelGro.

The current contract held by the KeolisAmey Docklands joint venture of Keolis (70%) and Amey (30%) is due to expire on April 1 2025.

The new contract is planned to run for an initial period of eight years, with an option to extend by up to two years and a separate option for a further seven months.

It has an estimated value of £2·3bn, with the operator to be paid a specified fee along with performance-based incentives and deductions.