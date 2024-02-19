UK: Transport for London has shortlisted three bidders for the next contact to operate Docklands Light Railway automated metro serves.
The shortlist announced on February 16 comprises:
- KeolisAmey Docklands (Keolis/Amey JV);
- Connecting Docklands (Go-Ahead Group/Atkins JV);
- ComfortDelGro.
The current contract held by the KeolisAmey Docklands joint venture of Keolis (70%) and Amey (30%) is due to expire on April 1 2025.
The new contract is planned to run for an initial period of eight years, with an option to extend by up to two years and a separate option for a further seven months.
It has an estimated value of £2·3bn, with the operator to be paid a specified fee along with performance-based incentives and deductions.