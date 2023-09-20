Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: Railway reform board ARF has selected Polish manufacturer Pesa Bydgoszcz as the winner of a contract to supply 20 InterRegio electric multiple-units, with options for nine more.

The order announced on September 14 is worth up to 1bn zloty, including 15 years of maintenance with a further 15 years as an option. The first trainsets are to be delivered within two years.

Pesa said the EMUs would be based on Elf2EU sets ordered by RegioJet. The 160 km/h three-car EMUs for 25 kV 50 Hz operation in Romania will have 192 seats in two classes and will be fitted with the PZB 90 train protection system.