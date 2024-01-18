Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: DB Regio has ordered nine three-car and nine five-car Alstom Coradia Max partly double-deck electric multiple-units.

The announcement of the order on January 18 comes after the Länder of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg awarded DB Regio the contract to operate Ostsee-Alster service RE1 between Hamburg and Rostock for 14 years from December 2027, when the EMUs are scheduled to enter service.

Alstom said the Coradia Max — which the manufacturer had previously branded Coradia Stream high capacity — offers ‘a combination of high capacity and comfort’.

Show Fullscreen

The three-car units will have 265 and the five car units 462 seats. Two access heights will enable ramp-free access for passengers with reduced mobility at almost all stations on the Ostsee-Alster network.

The upper deck will have a wide profile with ‘a generous feeling of space and more freedom of movement’. The 160 km/h trains will have ETCS, wi-fi and treated windows for better mobile phone reception.

‘Passengers in northern Germany can look forward to reliable, spacious and barrier-free trains’, said Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom Region DACH.