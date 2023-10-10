Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Schleswig-Holstein transport authority NAH.SH has increased the size of an order for electric multiple-units, after Denmark approved financial support which will enable services to be extended across the border to Tinglev.

The rolling stock contract signed on October 5 is worth almost €900m, including 30 years of maintenance. The firm order is now for 42 Coradia Stream High Capacity EMUs, two more than expected in July when Alstom was named the winner of a contact to supply 40 trains with options for 55 more.

The EMUs are to be used on NAH.SH’s Mitte/Süd-West services RE7/70 Kiel/Flensburg – Hamburg and RB 61/71 Wrist/Itzehoe – Hamburg from December 2027.

The services are currently operated by DB Regio and Nordbahn under contracts which expire in December 2027.

NAH.SH is to award three contracts for the future provision of the services. The first contract for the supply and maintenace of the EMUs has now been signed. NAH.SH is currently looking for a rolling stock management company which will be awarded a contract to finance and own the new trains and make them available to operators.

The process of awarding the third contract covering the operation of passenger services is to begin in Q2 2024.

NA.SH said the Coradia Stream High Capacity offers a good combination of capacity, comfort and energy efficiency.

The four-car 160 km/h units will have double-deck end cars and single-deck intermediate cars, with two interior configurations giving a capacity of 360 or 390 seats.

The single deck cars will be fully accessible, with two wheelchair spaces and an accessible toilet. More than 40 priority seats through the train will have increased spacing to assist passengers with reduced mobility. All cars will have level access from 760 mm high platforms, with step-free multi-purpose areas and space for pushchairs, large luggage and up to 24 bicycles per unit. There will be wide gangways to provide a feeling of space and safety.

The air-conditioning will have antibacterial and antiviral filters.

There will be large information displays, with a reservation system and seat occupancy information so that passengers waiting for a train can see where free seats will be available

The trains will be equipped to use the 25 kV 50 Hz electrification in Denmark as well as Germany’s 15 kV 16·7 Hz. They will be fitted with ETCS and ATO, allowing attended automatic train operation to GoA2, and will be designed for the future installation of FRMCS.

Alstom’s site in Valenciennes will lead development, with final assembly, testing and commissioning to be undertaken in Salzgitter.