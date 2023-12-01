Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: European Locomotive Leasing has awarded Siemens Mobility a contract to supply 60 Vectron locomotives with an option for 140 more.

The framework agreement, announced on November 30, covers a range of multi-system locomotives, including the Vectron Dual Mode, for use on both passenger and freight services.

The deal also includes options to equip the locomotives for specific requirements and applications, Siemens said when the contract was announced on November 30. The manufacturer is to provide support to ELL in managing and maintaining the locos. Deliveries are due to start in the beginning of 2025.

‘ELL is pursuing a consistent zero-emissions strategy. Our most important assets are our focused fleet policy and a comprehensive service network at more than 30 locations throughout Europe’, said Christian Kern, CEO of ELL Group.

This is the fourth framework agreement between the two parties for Vectron locos. Siemens says this makes ELL the owner of Europe’s largest fleet, with more than 300 of the type expected to be in service by 2027.