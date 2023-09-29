Show Fullscreen

FINLAND: What future operator Fenniarail says is the first electric locomotive to be acquired by a private operator in Finland arrived at the port of Hanko from Germany on September 17.

Fenniarail ordered the Siemens Mobility Vectron electric locomotive in September 2022.

The 1 524 mm gauge 6·4 MW loco with a maximum speed of 200 km/h is customised to haul freight trains of more than 2 000 tonnes under Finnish conditions.

Features include two 180 kW diesel power modules for last mile operations, ETCS and radio remote control for shunting.

Following testing and staff training it is expected to enter service during November.

‘With the electric locomotive investment, Fenniarail increases its capacity and meets the demands of society and industry regarding the green transition of transport’, said Managing Director Lauri Helke. ‘This acquisition is a historic landmark in the diversification of the Finnish railway market.’