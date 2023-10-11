Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: The Greater Braunschweig regional transport association has ordered five more Alstom Coradia Continental electric multiple-units to increase capacity on Elektro-Netz Niedersachsen-Ost services.

Plans include using pairs of EMUs on the Wolfsburg – Gifhorn – Hannover and Wolfsburg – Braunschweig – Hildesheim routes from 2026, a half-hourly service between Braunschweig and Hildesheim and an extension of the route to Elze

The €44m order announced on September 22 has been funded by the Land of Niedersachsen, and includes 20 years of maintenance by the manufacturer.

Coradia Continental EMUs have been in use on ENNO services since December 2014, and the latest order will take the fleet to 29 trains in total.

‘The ENNO trains are now well known in the region and are very popular with passengers’, said transport association director Ralf Sygusch. ‘With the additional five units, we are getting a step closer to a milestone in our future concept for rail transport in the region: a half-hourly service between the regional centres.’