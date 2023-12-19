Show Fullscreen

FINLAND: National operator VR has taken over the four Sm6 trainsets which its Karelian Trains joint venture with Russian Railways previously used on Helsinki – St Petersburg services.

The seven-car dual-voltage Alstom Pendolino tilting trainsets were used on the international service from 2010 until operations were suspended in March 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to VR, RZD has since been neglecting its tax loan liabilities regarding the Karelian Trains 50:50 joint venture.

Negotiations failed to resolve the situation, and as a result VR solely redeemed the joint venture’s loans and on December 14 took possession of the trainsets, which were all stored in Finland.

However, RZD said it had not agreed to transfer, and its proposals to resume operation had not been accepted by VR.

Future domestic use

VR now plans to use the trainsets on domestic services from 2025.

‘The number of passengers on our long-distance routes is increasing, and new rolling stock is needed’, said CEO Elisa Markula. ‘The Sm6 trains are high-quality, modern trains that will support the growth of domestic traffic. We will carefully assess on which routes the trains will best serve our passengers.’

They are currently only authorised for the Helsinki – Russian border route, and their return to service will require technical checks and maintenance.

‘Getting the trains ready for service is estimated to take about a year, as they have not received necessary maintenance and spare parts have not been ordered owing to the unclear situation of the joint venture’, said Markula.