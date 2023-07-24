Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Leasing company Railpool has awarded Alstom a €260m contract to supply 50 Traxx Universal multi-system electric locomotives suitable for cross-border freight and passenger operation in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland.

The locomotives will be fitted with Alstom’s Atlas onboard equipment for ETCS and legacy train control system operation.

‘With this purchase we solidify our commitment to develop our one-of-a-kind full-service offering in the French market on top of the recent office opening’, said Railpool CEO Torsten Lehnert on July 24.

He said the locos would be used ‘in France and along the most important European corridors, contributing to the further advancement of sustainable high-performance rail transportation out of France’.

Design work will be undertaken at the Alstom site in Mannheim and project management in Zürich, with the bodies produced in Wrocław and the bogies at Siegen. Final assembly will be in Kassel.