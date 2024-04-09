Show Fullscreen

URUGUAY: Logistics company Grupo RAS has ordered three Wabtec C23EMP diesel locomotives to support its plans to enter the Uruguayan railway market.

Wabtec will manufacture the locomotives at its Contagem plant in Brazil for delivery by late 2025. The C23EMP is designed for low axleload operations, and has an electronically-fuel-injected 12-cylinder FDL engine.

RAS Group is building a rail terminal at its logistic park near Progreso.

‘This deal with Wabtec is a cornerstone for Grupo RAS’, said the company’s founder and President Ruben Azar Scarone on March 13. ‘It allows us to integrate rail transportation into our portfolio for the first time, offering unmatched efficiency and competitiveness to our clients. Not only will this boost Uruguay’s position as a gateway for Mercosur markets, but it will also significantly improve connectivity within the region, facilitating faster and more cost-effective export and import operations.’