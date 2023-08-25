Show Fullscreen

SERBIA: The first of the latest batch of Stadler Flirt electrc multiple-units was delivered to national operator Srbija Voz on August 17.

Srbija Voz agreed a €112m contract with Stadler in December 2021 covering the supply of 18 more Flirt EMUs; the deal is being financed by the government.

The Srbija Voz fleet already includes 21 Flirts which were ordered in April 2013 at a cost of €99m, financed through an EBRD loan. The 160 km/h units entered revenue service from June 2015.

The latest trainsets are 80·7 m long, 3·6 m longer than the 21 older units. They have 244 seats compared to 224 on the preceding batch, and an second toilet. They are also equipped with onboard ticket vending machines.

In April 2021 the operator ordered three Stadler Kiss double-deck EMUs for €62·2m. The first was delivered in November 2021 and are now running on the Beograd – Novi Sad line where 200 km/h operation was introduced in March 2022.