ITALY: Sardinian transport operator ARST and Ferrovie della Calabria have placed a joint order for 12 hydrogen powered multiple-units.

The contract awarded to Stadler on June 19 is being funded from the National Recovery & Resilience Plan. The multiple-units will be 50 m long, with a maximum speed of 100 km/h and a capacity of 170 passengers. Deliveries are scheduled by December 2026.

The six trains in Sardinia are planned to be used to run 34 km over the existing 950 mm line from Sorso through Sassari to Mamuntanas, and then continue on a new 7 km line to Alghero airport. Contracts for construction of the extension are expected to be announced shortly.

The other six trains are to be used on the Cosenza – Catanzaro line. Ferrovie della Calabria is to modernise the alignment, which is also being funded from the National Recovery & Resilience Plan.