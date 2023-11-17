Show Fullscreen

POLAND: PKP Intercity has announced that Newag was the sole bidder for a contract to supply and maintain 63 multi-system electric locomotives with an option for 32 more.

Requirements include operation under 3 kV DC, 15 kV 16·7 Hz and 25 kV 50 Hz electrification, a maximum speed of at least 200 km/h, ETCS and certification for Poland, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

On November 15 PKP Intercity said Newag’s offer was within its budget of up to 2·3bn złoty for the initial locos and 1·2bn złoty for the option. The operator is now evaluating the proposal with a view to a contract being signed in the fourth quarter of this year.

The first two locos would be delivered within two years of the contract signing, and the rest within five years.

PKP Intercity plans to spend 24·5bn złoty on fleet modernisation and renewal by 2030.